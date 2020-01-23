US must play its role for ending curfew in Indian occupied Kashmir: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD: Mushaal Mullick, the wife of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Yasin Malik, has urged the United States (US) to play its role for ending curfew in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) which continues for more than five months, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Mushaal Mullick welcomed the statement of US President Donald Trump regarding the Kashmir dispute.

She said the longstanding dispute must be resolved in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiris. She criticised that thousands of Kashmiri youth and Hurriyet leaders were detained by Indian troops and the international community will have to play its role to their release.

Earlier on January 21, Prime Minister Imran Khan met with the President of United States Donald Trump at the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Tuesday.

Expressing pleasure upon meeting the Prime Minister of Pakistan, US President Donald Trump says that he considered him to be a friend, to which Imran Khan replied in kind stating that he was happy to meet the dignitary again.

PM Imran Khan while addressing the United States President raised the issue of the situation unfolding in Indian Occupied Kashmir and the atrocities the people were being subjected to in the region.

The Pakistani premier also talked about Pakistan’s overtures in the Afghan Peace Process and said that he looked forward to discussing the important matter with the US president.

Donald Trump on the occasion said that he will discuss Kashmir and the other underlying issues between India and Pakistan with PM Imran Khan and will ponder over how the United States can resolve them amicably.

The US President said that he was watching the situation in Kashmir “closely” and “certainly will be helping.”

