‘Musharraf treason case verdict unlikely on Dec 17’

ISLAMABAD: Former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf’s lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar on Friday ruled out the probability of a special court announcing its verdict in the high treason case against his client on Dec 17.

The three-judge special court, which has been hearing the case for the past seven years, had earlier on Thursday directed the newly appointed prosecution team to conclude its arguments at the next hearing scheduled for Dec 17.

Speaking during ARY News’ morning programme Bakhabar Savera, the lawyer said there is unlikelihood of the court announcing its verdict in the treason case on Dec 17. He maintained his client is not a fugitive from law but unwell and undergoing treatment abroad.

He said the former military ruler won’t be handed any punishment in the case.

Earlier, on Dec 6, the special court had put off hearing of the high treason case on a request by the newly-appointed prosecution team that sought time to peruse a lengthy case file and prepare its legal arguments.

Adjourning the hearing until Dec 17 for “the last time”, the court warned it would pronounce its reserved verdict in the case on absence of any counsel in the next hearing.

“This is not the first adjournment as the case has previously been put off for dozens of times,” it said.

Ali Zia Bajwa, who has been named as a new prosecutor to lead the prosecution team in the case, said he got to know about his appointment Wednesday evening. He added he received relevant documents vis-à-vis the case last night and needed some time to go through them.

At this, the court said two days are enough to read these documents.

The prosecutor maintained the documents comprise over a thousand pages. Besides, he added he is unaware of whatever transpired in the presence of the previous prosecutor. He assured the judges that he would try not to waste the count’s time.

