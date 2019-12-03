IHC gives detailed verdict in Pervez Musharraf high treason case

ISLAMABAD: A full 24-page verdict in the high treason case against former President Pervez Musharraf was released by the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Full text of the verdict

The 24 page long, extensive verdict given after the IHC bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah had set aside the case till all parties named were heard.

The verdict allows barrister Salman Safdar who is representing Musharraf in the proceedings to become party in the case.

The verdict also binds the federal government to formulate and finalise a prosecution team to pursue the case further.

Yesterday, Former president of Pakistan General (retired) Pervez Musharraf was admitted in an hospital owing to serious health issues.

Pervez Musharraf left for Dubai in 2016 to seek medical treatment and has not returned to the country since.

According to the medical reports, the former president is suffering from heart problem and has serious blood pressure concerns.

