Former President Pervez Musharraf meets Pir Pagara in Dubai

KARACHI: Leader of All-Pakistan Muslim League (APML), Pervez Musharraf has met leader of Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) leader Pir Pagara in Dubai, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources privy to the the information said that the two politicians exchanged ideas and held an important discussion.

Sources further entailed that Pir Pagara had met former Mayor of Karachi, Ishartul Ibad prior to his meeting with Musharraf.

Extensive discussions were held between the leaders regarding current political scenario of Pakistan.

The Islamabad High Court yesterday granted a plea of the Interior Ministry and halted the special court from announcing the final verdict in breach of the constitution case against former president Pervez Musharraf.

The special court in a November 19 decision had reserved the verdict in the case, which was scheduled to be announced on November 28.

The high court bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah ruled that the special court should hear the stance of former President Musharraf in the case before announcing the verdict.

