PESHAWAR: Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for the second time, ARY News reported.

According to the assembly secretariat, the speaker of the provincial legislature underwent a second test after two weeks of self-quarantine, which also turned out to be positive for the highly contagious disease.

In a statement, Mushtaq Ghani said his second test was declared positive despite the fact that he has not shown any symptoms of the contagion.

The speaker, who had tested positive for the infection for the first time on June 13, appealed to the masses to take precautionary measures and strictly follow the government-prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) to keep the disease at bay.

The novel coronavirus killed 105 more people in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,695.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,946 fresh cases were detected, taking the national tally of the cases to 185,034.

71,092 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 68,308 in Punjab, 22,633 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9,587 in Balochistan, 11,219 in Islamabad, 869 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,326 in Gilgit Baltistan.

