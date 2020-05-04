Muslims being targeted in garb of COVID-19 in India: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Condemning a recent series of attacks against Muslims across India, President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday said that Muslims were being targeted in garb of COVID-19 in the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing the virtual summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), President Alvi said that Muslim minority is deliberately targeted and blamed for spreading the novel coronavirus in the country.

On the occasion, the president emphasized international cooperation in the fight against the novel coronavirus. He said that COVID-19 has devastated the economies of developing countries.

The special online summit of the heads of state and government of NAM member states was convened at the initiative of the President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, in his capacity as current chair of the movement. A number of heads of state were present in the virtual summit.

Earlier on April 20, Prime Minister Imran Khan had held a meeting with President Dr. Arif Alvi to discuss important national and international issues.

During the meeting, both the leaders had condemned the usurping of rights of Kashmiris in the garb of CIVID-19 in Occupied Kashmir.

Matters pertaining to ceasefire violations by India, human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, situation arising out of the coronvirus pandemic and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

