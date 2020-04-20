PM, president condemn India for usurping Kashmiris’ rights in garb of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with President Dr. Arif Alvi to discuss important national and international issues on Monday, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, both the leaders condemned the usurping of rights of Kashmiris in the garb of CIVID-19 in Occupied Kashmir.

Matters pertaining to ceasefire violations by India, human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, situation arising out of the coronvirus pandemic and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

On the occasion, President Alvi lauded the government steps to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country and the measures of the prime minister for seeking relief in the debt to be paid by the developing countries.

Meanwhile, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed also joined the meeting. The meeting condemned the unprovoked Indian firing along the restive Line of Control.

Earlier on April 2, Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken to Twitter to “strongly” condemn the Modi government’s continuing attempts to illegally alter the demography of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“We strongly condemn the racist Hindutva Supremacist Modi Govt’s continuing attempts to illegally alter the demography of IOJK in violation of all international laws & treaties,” he had said.

“The new Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Order 2020 is a clear violation of the 4th Geneva Convention.”

