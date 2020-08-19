People are against 18th amendment, says Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman, Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said that people are against 18th constitutional amendment, ARY News reported.

“Powers are only limited within CM Sindh House and not being transferred to people and local government councils”, Mustafa Kamal said while talking to media in Karachi here today.

The PSP chairman said that only a single person has been empowered under the name of provincial autonomy and added that democratic parties after coming into power, become worst dictator.

There is no threat to democracy in the country from anyone else but from the so-called democratic parties itself. Kamal said provision of powers to the local bodies will improve the situation and people will become responsible.

Commenting on National Finance Commission (NFC) award, the PSC chief questioned why the provincial government is not releasing Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) award?

Back in the month of May, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had stated in clear terms that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government doesn’t want to completely roll back the 18th Amendment.

Speaking in the Senate, he had said the government doesn’t aim to do away with the constitutional amendment but its “weak points should be reviewed and addressed.”

“We don’t have a two-thirds majority to bring any change, why are you afraid,” the foreign minister had said, pointing to opposition senators.

