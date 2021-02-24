A fisherman in Indonesia was left baffled when he came across a mutant baby shark with a “human face”.

48-year-old Abdullah Nuren caught the mutant baby shark in the waters near Rote Ndao in the East Nusa Tenggara province. He accidentally caught an adult shark in his trawler net and when he cut open its stomach, three pups were inside.

One of them had a distinctly “human” appearance with two large round eyes underneath its snout.

“I initially found a mother shark caught in the trawler net,” said Nuren, adding: “The next day I split the belly of the mother shark and found three pups in the stomach.”

“Two were like the mother and this one looked it had a human face.”

He said he took the baby shark home to his family who helped preserve it.

“My home has been crowded with people who want to see the shark. Many of them want to buy it, but I will preserve it instead. I think it will bring me good luck,” the fisherman said.

