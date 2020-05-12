Mysterious deaths in Larkana neighbourhood rise as two more women die

LARKANA: Two more women of a same family died on Tuesday in Larkana, raising the death toll of mysterious deaths at Khichi neighbourhood to eight, ARY NEWS reported.

Assistant commissioner of the area while divulging details of the deaths said that they were probing the cause of death of the women.

“One of the victim was an employee with the health ministry,” the official said adding that five women and three men of a same family have died within a span of 10 days in the neighbourhood under mysterious circumstances.

One patient from Khichi neighbourhood who suffers from coronavirus is also on ventilator, he said adding that they have collected samples of 45 people for coronavirus test from the locality on Monday.

We will further collect samples of deceased’s family members for testing purpose, the Larkana official said while announcing to seal main road leading to the neighbourhood.

The issue first came to the notice of the authorities on May 10 when chairman union council (UC) 15, his wife and five others in the family were found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Read More: Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll crosses 700 as Sindh reports highest fatalities so far

According to details, all seven people died within a span of a week. The dead included the couple, two more women and three men.

The authorities took cognizance of the development and the neighborhood of Khichi where the unfortunate incident took place was sealed.

Commissioner Nauman Siddique at that time informed regarding sealing three streets on either side of the neighborhood.

Comments

comments