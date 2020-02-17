KARACHI: After holding a joint inspection of the affected areas, the investigators of key institutions have found clues of the toxic gas spreading from a cargo ship docked at Karachi port, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday night.

Sources revealed that the mysterious gas is spreading from a cargo ship docked at Karachi port.

Heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies including Rangers deployed on the entrance and exit routes of the affected areas. Rescue and security teams have distributed face masks among the citizens.

Commissioner Karachi told media that a cargo ship was shifted some goods to Karachi Port Trust (KPT) from where the gas leakage was spotted after the inspection. The KPT administration has been ordered to halt off-loading of containers from the ship, he added.

In his media briefing, the commissioner said the gas spread was stopped when the ship doors were closed, whereas, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed the authorities to inspect all items loaded in the containers.

It is also decided to check the mobile phone history of the patients admitted to the hospitals.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said it is necessary to check air quality to spot the source of the mysterious gas. He added that Pakistan Army is assisting the authorities to check the air quality of the affected sites, whereas, the experts from Suparco [Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission] have also collected samples to investigate the issue.

He directed the chief secretary to conduct the necessary medical examination of the patients.

“If we find it necessary to evacuate Railway Colony for finding the source of the gas than go ahead with it as we will have to help the citizens at any cost.

CM Shah has also visited a private hospital to inquire about the health of patients affected by the mysterious gas. He was accompanied by his adviser Murtaza Wahab and other senior officials.

Moreover, the session of the provincial cabinet was also postponed by the government in view of the deteriorated situation in Kemari. The spokesperson to the chief minister said that the cabinet session will be held on Wednesday at 3:00 pm in New Sindh Secretariat.

According to preliminary reports, the gas has reached the jurisdiction of Ranchore Lines, whereas 86 more have fallen ill due to ingestion of hazardous air caused by the gas.

The sick have been transferred to local healthcare facilities for further medical treatment.

At least 220 people have thus far have been struck by the looming gas and have been hospitalised since Sunday.

More people falling sick due to the toxic gas vapours in the air continue to file in for treatment at hospitals in Karachi.

Death toll in Karachi’s mysterious gas leakage has surged to seven as one more fell prey to the toxic gas at midnight on Monday.

