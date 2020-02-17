The mystery gas poisoning the air in Karachi has started spreading into other areas in Karachi after initially starting out from the Kemari port area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to preliminary reports, the gas has reached the jurisdiction of Ranchore Lines, whereas 86 more have fallen ill due to ingestion of hazardous air caused by the gas.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Read More: Case registered with Govt of Pakistan as plaintiff in Karachi gas leak incident

The sick have been transferred to local healthcare facilities for further medical treatment.

220 people have thus far have been struck by the looming gas and have been hospitalised since Sunday.

More people falling sick due to the toxic gas vapours in the air continue to file in for treatment at hospitals in Karachi.

Death toll in Karachi’s mysterious gas leakage has surged to seven as one more fell prey to the toxic gas at midnight on Monday.

Read More: Death toll in Karachi’s mysterious gas surges to seven

According to details, people with severe breathing problems were brought to the hospital after inhaling the poisonous gas reportedly emitted from a container carrying chemicals used to preserve peas in Keamari area of Karachi.

The exact causes of the deaths have not yet been ascertained, hospital sources said and added that that three of the victims were in critical condition.

Comments

comments