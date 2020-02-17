Case registered with Govt of Pakistan as plaintiff in Karachi gas leak incident

KARACHI: A poisonous gas leakage, origins of which are as yet unknown has killed six and left many affected after the spread was first revealed yesterday (Sunday), a formal case was registered by the local police on the matter today, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Jackson Police has registered a case with the state of Pakistan as a plaintiff with charges of intent to kill and poisoning.

The case has been registered against unnamed individuals while another media person who was on sight to cover the event has been hospitalized due to the air quality of the area still unbreathable.

Earlier in the day, A petition seeking an investigation of deaths by toxic gas in Kemari area of Karachi was filed in Sindh High Court (SHC).

Advocate Abdul Jalil Marwat in his petition made the Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Sindh government and I.G. Police of Sindh parties in the case.

Discharge of toxic gas has claimed at least five lives and over 100 people have been affected in the incident, according to the petition.

