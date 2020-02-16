Mysterious gas kills several people in Kemari, scores hospitalised

KARACHI: A mysterious gas in Kemari port area of the metropolis has killed four people with fears of the numbers escalating, scores are affected and have been shifted to the nearest healthcare facilities, ARY News reported.

According to details, four people pronounced dead include two women, names of three dead individuals have been revealed to be Maymar Begum, Rizwan, and Ahsan.

Read More: Ali Zaidi says mafia behind flour crisis to be exposed soon

Initial reports claim that more than 25 people are affected by the poisonous gas, local police and other law enforcement agencies are cordoning off the area.

Relief and rescue operations are currently underway.

The spokesperson of the Karachi Port Trust in a statement has claimed that reports pertaining to the gas being released by a recent ship that anchored down at the port were untrue.

Read More: Ali Zaidi discusses court order on JIT reports with PM Imran Khan

He also revealed that those affected by the gas were picked up from the road after their health deteriorated.

He maintained that there was no report thus far of such a gaseous presence at the port.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi have taken notice of the gas-related emergency which took lives and affected many near the port area of Kemari earlier in the day.

Read More: Rats bother CM Sindh as assembly staff directed to use kill-pills

Federal minister Ali Zaidi has maintained that the gas was not released in the jurisdiction of the port, rather at quite a distance away from it.

The minister said that he is in deep grief over the loss of life in the incident and has ordered an urgent inquiry into the matter.

He also urged that the abstains from indulging in hearsay till facts regarding the incident come to the forefront.

Read More: Ali Zaidi asks NAB to probe wrongdoings in multi-million KPT project

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also condoled the deaths occurring due to the gaseous release and ordered the Commissioner of Karachi police to submit a report on the matter on a priority basis.

CM Sindh also issued directives to ensure the providence of the best healthcare facilities to those affected by the gas.

Comments

comments