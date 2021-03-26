Web Analytics
Amjad Afridi to remain PTI candidate for NA-249 after review process

NA-249, PTI, Amjad Afridi, Malik Shahzad Awan

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to maintain Amjad Afridi as the party candidate for NA-249 after a review process over reservations from MPA Malik Shahzad Awan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources having knowledge of the decision taken by a review meeting of the PTI’S Parliamentary Board, it has been decided to maintain the candidature of Amjad Afridi despite opposition from Malik Shahzad Awan.

Later, PTI leader and Ports and Shipping Minister Ali Haider Zaidi also confirmed the decision via his Twitter account.


Earlier in the day, an important meeting of the PTI was convened in Islamabad to woo the estranged party MPA from the constituency, Malik Shahzad Awan.

Besides the lawmaker, the meeting was attended by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, and other party leaders where they listened to the grievances of the estranged MPA.

Read More: NA-249 by-poll: PTI requests MQM-P to withdraw candidate

The governor offered Shahzad Awan to lead the campaign in NA-249, however, he said that it could happen only if Amjad Afridi is replaced as the party’s candidate.

Over being asked to refrain from tendering his resignation to the speaker Sindh Assembly, the estranged MPA said that he would decide on the matter after the parliamentary body’s pronouncement.

