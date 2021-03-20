NA-249 by-poll: PTI requests MQM-P to withdraw candidate

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation on Saturday visited Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Bahadurabad office to discuss matters related to NA-249-by-poll, ARY News reported.

The PTI delegation was headed by MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman while Member Provincial Assembly Sindh and Deputy Convener Kanwar Naveed Jameel headed the delegation of MQM-P.

During the meeting, PTI leader Khurrum Sher Zaman requested the MQM-Pakistan delegation to withdraw their candidate in support of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the NA-249 by-election.

“MQM-P and PTI collectively can defeat opposition from this constituency,” said Khurrum Sher Zaman.

On the occasion, Kanwar Naveed Jameel said that MQM-P has its own vote bank in NA-249 and had won election in the past from this seat.

In an interesting development, the contact was also made between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter leadership and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan over the upcoming NA-249 by-poll back on Thursday.

As per details, both parties discussed formulating a combined strategy and fielding a joint candidate for the upcoming by-poll in the NA-249 Karachi constituency.

Faisal Vawda, who won the seat in the 2018 general election, polled 35,349 votes, beating PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif by a small margin of 723 votes. Sharif had bagged 34,981 votes in the constituency in the election, while TLP’s Mufti Abid secured 23,981 votes.

At least 55 candidates hailing from different parties have submitted their nomination forms to contest by-polls on NA-249.

According to the details, the most prominent among those who had submitted the nominations included Mustafa Kamal of the PSP and Miftah Ismail from the PML-N.

