PPP decides to appear before ECP in plea challenging NA-249 by-poll results

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to appear before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) with regard to a petition challenging NA-249 by-poll results, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the PPP has established a legal team comprising of Farooq H. Naek, Latif Khosa, Qadir Khan Mandokhel and others that would plead the party’s case before the election commission.

Divulging details on the matter, the PPP candidate who won from NA-249, Qadir Khan Mandokhel said that he would be leaving for Islamabad from Karachi tomorrow to appear before the ECP.

“The PPP will respond to every query raised by the ECP and will present evidence of transparency during polls if needed,” he said.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a stay order on NA-249 by-poll results on Saturday after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Miftah Ismail challenged the results.

Other than issuing a stay order, the ECP also set a hearing on the petition of Miftah Ismail for May 04.

Read More: NA-249 by-election: ECP rejects PML-N, PTI pleas for vote recount

PPP’s Abdul Qadir Mandokhail won the election by securing 16,150 votes, according to unofficial results. PML-N’s Miftah Ismail was the runner-up with 15,473 votes. Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s Mufti Nazeer Kamalvi clinched the third position with 11,125 votes, followed by Mustafa Kamal of the PSP who bagged 9,227 votes. PTI’s candidate Amjad Afridi secured 8,922 votes while Hafiz Mursaleen of the MQM 7,511.

Comments

comments