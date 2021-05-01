KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday turned down a plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Amjad Afridi for recounting of votes cast in Thursday’s NA-249 by-election.

Afridi approached the ECP, raising objections to the results of 21 polling stations of the National Assembly constituency in Karachi while alleging rigging at two polling stations.

The PTI candidate requested the commission to recount votes cast in the by-poll and conduct a probe into rigging charges.

PPP’s Abdul Qadir Mandokhail won the election by securing 16,150 votes, according to unofficial results. PML-N’s Miftah Ismail was the runner-up with 15,473 votes.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s Mufti Nazeer Kamalvi clinched third position with 11,125 votes, following by Mustafa Kamal of the PSP who bagged 9,227 votes.

Amjad Afridi secured 8,922 votes while Hafiz Mursaleen of the MQM 7,511.

