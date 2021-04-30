PTI rejects NA-249 by-election results

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday rejected NA-249 by-election unofficial and unconfirmed results, ARY News reported.

The polls were rigged with the alleged help of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Sindh police, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi chapter leader MPA, Khurram Sher Zaman.

ECP utterly failed to conduct transparent by-polls in Karachi and played a partial role during the process, the PTI leader accused.

Zaman said Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were not campaigning for the by-polls and the survey was showing PTI is going to win.

But all of a sudden Pakistan People’s Party won the seat.

Read more: PPP’s Qadir Khan Mandokhail wins NA-249 by-poll

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has bagged the by-poll in the National Assembly constituency in Karachi NA-249.

According to unofficial results of all 276 polling stations released by the District Returning Officer (DRO), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Qadir Khan Mandokhail secured 16,156 votes to win the NA-249 Karachi West-II by-election, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Miftah Ismail got 15,473 votes to remain second.

Nazir Ahmed grabbed 11,126 votes and came third. Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal received 9,227 votes to remain fourth. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Amjad Afridi secured fifth position by obtaining 8,922 votes.

