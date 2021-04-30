PPP’s Qadir Khan Mandokhail wins NA-249 by-poll

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has won the by-poll in the National Assembly constituency in Karachi NA-249, ARY News reported on Friday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to unofficial results of all 276 polling stations released by the District Returning Officer (DRO), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Qadir Khan Mandokhail secured 16,156 votes to win the NA-249 Karachi West-II by-election, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Miftah Ismail got 15,473 votes to remain second.

Nazir Ahmed bagged 11,126 votes and came third. Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal received 9,227 votes. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Amjad Afridi secured fifth position by obtaining 8,922 votes.

The National Assembly seat had fallen vacant due to the resignation of PTI MNA Faisal Vawda from the District West-II constituency.

Read more: NA-249 by-poll: PML-N’s Miftah, Zubair express concerns over ‘slow pace’ of vote count

Bilawal thanks people of Karachi

Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a message on Twitter has thanked the people of Karachi after PPP won the National Assembly constituency NA-249 by-election on Thursday.

Election was stolen: Maryam Nawaz

After the final count was announced, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz said the election had been “stolen” from her party.

“The Election Commission should have withheld the results of this controversial election,” she said.

“Even if it doesn’t withhold the result, this win will be temporary. This seat will return to PML-N soon,” Maryam claimed.

Comments

comments