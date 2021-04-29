NA-249: Election officials write police to act against code violation

KARACHI: The election commission officials have wrote letter to police authorities over legislators illegal visits of NA-249 constituency and polling stations during the by election, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Regional Election Commissioner and the District Monitoring Officer have written a letter to the DIG Police South and DIG West over violation of the election code of conduct in National Assembly constituency NA-249 in Karachi during the polling process.

“The violation of the election rules being witnessed from the assembly members in the constituency,” the letter read. “Visits of polling stations from the legislators is violation of the law,” according to the letter.

“These visits could sabotage the peaceful environment and the voting process,” the letter read.

“The election commission in its instructions had disallowed the assembly members from visiting the constituency.”

“Police officials are directed to take immediate action against breach of the election code of conduct,” the letter read.

Polling for the by-election for National Assembly constituency NA-249- Karachi West-II is currently underway.

The polling started at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm without any break.

Sindh government has announced a public holiday, today (Thursday) in NA-249 Karachi constituency due to by-election.

Amjad Afridi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Miftah Ismail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Qadir Khan Madokhel of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Mustafa Kamal of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), and Mohammad Mursaleen of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) are among the 30 candidates taking part in the election in the constituency.

