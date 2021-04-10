NA-75 Daska by-poll: Police arrest nine armed men outside polling station

DASKA: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested nine armed men associated with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) near the polling station during the by-election in NA-75 Daska, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The armed men were taken into custody by Satra police over violation of Section 144 in Aguchak area of Daska, slapped by the district administration to ensure law and order during by-poll.

Police said that the arrested persons included PML-N and PTI workers. Kalashnikovs, two pistols, a rifle were recovered from the arrested persons while two vehicles of the accused were also seized by the police.

Read more: Voting underway for NA-75 Daska by-election

The Provincial Election Commission (PEC) has confirmed the arrests for displaying arms in Satra and said that all the accused were arrested on a complaint. DSP Pindi Bhattian is interrogating the matter.

It may be recalled that polling is underway in NA-75 Daska for the by-elections. Tough contest is being expected between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Nosheen Iftikhar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Ali Asjad Malhi.

Comments

comments