Voting underway for NA-75 Daska by-election

DASKA: Voting in the National Assembly constituency NA-75 Daska by-election is underway on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The seat fell vacant due to the death of PML-N MNA Iftikharul Hassan.

The polling that begun at 8 in the morning will continue till 5 pm without any break. 360 polling stations have been made for the 4,94000 registered voters in the constituency.

A close contest is expected between PTI’s Ali Asjad Malhi and PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar in today’s NA-75 Daska by-polls.

Pakistan Rangers personnel will be deployed along with police at the polling stations while the army will be on standby. CCTV cameras have been installed at the sensitive polling stations, while Section 144 has been slapped in the area.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja is present in the Election Commission Office Punjab to monitor the by-elections. A control room has also been set up in the Sialkot Commissioner’s Office.

On Feb 25, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ordered re-election in the NA-75 Sialkot-Daska constituency over alleged rigging and irregularities.

In a letter to the Election Commission, Nosheen Iftikhar had expressed concern over bogus voting at 100 polling stations with the help of presiding officers and the non-installation of cameras.

In reply to the fears of alleged rigging, the Election Commission said that no action can be taken against someone on mere assumptions.

