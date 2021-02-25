Web Analytics
NA-75 by-poll: ECP decides to suspend Daska DC, DPO, AC

NA-75 Daska DPO Suspended

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday decided to suspend the concerned Deputy Commissioner, District Police Officer (DPO), Assistant Commissioner and SPDO Daska over “rigging” during by-poll in NA-75 constituency, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ECP has decided that the Commissioner and the Regional Police Officer will be removed from their posts and orders have been issued for a probe against them.

The commission has summoned Punjab Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police (IGP) on March 4 for an explanation.

Read More: ECP orders re-polling in NA-75 Daska

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today ordered re-polling at all polling stations of NA-75 Sialkot-Daska over rigging.

The Election Commission of Pakistan after hearing arguments from PTI, PML-N and RO had reserved the judgment. Riots were reported during the polling day and the masses were not provided the right to vote in a true manner.

Read also: Presiding officers found involved in rigging, admits NA-75 RO

Terming the polling null and void in the NA-75 Daska, the ECP has ordered re-polling in the constituency on March 18.

PML-N welcomes the decision 

Reacting to the judgment, Pakistan Muslim Leauge -Nawaz leaders hailed the ECP’s verdict and termed it historic. PML-N candidate Nausheen Iftikhar thanked the people of the constituency and party leadership for bestowing confidence in her.

The people of NA-75 were tortured but they remained in ques to cast their vote, the PML-N candidate claimed.

