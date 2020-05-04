NA body to meet today to decide on assembly session

ISLAMABAD: A special parliamentary committee would decide on Wednesday (today) regarding summoning of the National Assembly session amid fear of coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

The committee would meet today with Federal Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam in the chair.

The meeting would decide the procedures through which the National Assembly proceedings would be conducted. The body after mulling over the recommendations will send them to the Speaker Asad Qaiser for final decision.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has gone into isolation at his residence as he was tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

In his Twitter message, Asad Qaiser said that he has quarantined himself inside his home. He appealed the nationals to adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus and pray for his health.

The brother of NA Speaker, Abdul Waheed, said that Asad Qaiser’s son and daughter were also tested positive for COVID-19. He also appealed to pray for their early recovery.

Asad Qaiser, while talking to ARY News, revealed that his previous test resulted negative. The NA speaker said that he was having fever since 2-3 days which led him to undergo COVID-19 test again.

“I have undergone COVID-19 test again today which resulted positive. I am thankful to Allah Almighty as I am feeling better now. Doctors have advised me to adopt precautionary measures and stay inside the home.”

Qaiser said that he visited the National Assembly (NA) where an employee was infected with the coronavirus.

