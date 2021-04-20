VIDEO: ‘I will hit you with my shoe’, Khaqan Abbasi threatens NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly session summoned Tuesday to present a resolution on French envoy witnessed the heated exchange of words between former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, ARY News reported.

While speaking on the floor of the lower house, the former prime minister hit out at the government for not taking the Opposition into confidence regarding the resolution.

He also called for adjourning the session so the Opposition could review the resolution and put forward its recommendations.

During his address, the former prime minister lashed at Asad Qaiser and approached his rostrum saying, “You are making the issues controversial. Don’t you have any shame?”

The speaker then replied “Hold your tongue and be in your limits. You always behave like this.”

As the situation intensified, the PML-N stalwart threatened: “I will take off my shoe and hit you.”

To which, the NA speaker asked the PML-N leader to go back to his seat and continue his address.

After the NA session was adjourned, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry condemned the language used by the PML-N stalwart.

Read More: Resolution tabled in National Assembly to expel France’ ambassador

Resolution for a debate in the National Assembly on the expulsion of France ambassador was presented in the National Assembly today.

The resolution tabled in the house by PTI member Amjad Khan stated that this House condemns the blasphemous acts committed by a French magazine and further condemns the French president for promoting such acts.

The resolution stated that France and other European countries should be apprised regarding the gravity of the matters relating to the blasphemy acts besides also raising the matter at international forums.

Speaker Asad Qaiser later adjourned the proceedings of the house for Friday and directed the members from both sides of the aisle to devise a joint strategy on the resolution.

