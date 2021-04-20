ISLAMABAD: A resolution demanding the expulsion of France’s ambassador from the country has been tabled in the National Assembly on Tuesday, ARY NEWS reported.

The resolution tabled in the house stated that this House condemns the blasphemous acts committed by a French magazine and further condemns the French president for promoting such acts.

It called for a debate in the National Assembly on the expulsion of France ambassador and raising the matter with Muslim countries to devise a joint strategy.

The resolution stated that France and other European countries should be apprised regarding the gravity of the matters relating to the blasphemy acts besides also raising the matter at international forums.

The government has summoned the session to present a resolution on the expulsion of the French ambassador.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have decided to attend the National Assembly session and support the resolution demanding the expulsion of the ambassador.

The decision from the PML-N and JUI-F was contrary to that of the PPP that has decided to stay away from the session.

