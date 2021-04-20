NA session summoned to present resolution on French envoy

ISLAMABAD: The government will present a resolution on the explusion of the French ambassador in the National Assembly (NA) today.

A session of the lower house of Parliament has been summoned for the purpose at 3pm.

The NA session was adjourned till 2pm on April 22 (Thursday) but it has been rescheduled to be held today in the wake of the government’s talks with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), according to the NA secretariat.

قومی اسمبلی کے اجلاس کا شیڈول تبدیل، قومی اسمبلی کا مورخہ 22 اپریل 2021 بروز جمعرات کو دن 2 بجے ہونے والے اجلاس کا شیڈول تبدیل۔ قومی اسمبلی کا اجلاس جمعرات کو دن 2 بجے منعقد ہونے کے بجائے آج مورخہ 20 اپریل بروز منگل سہ پہر 3 بجے پارلیمنٹ ہاؤس میں منعقد ہوگا۔#NASession pic.twitter.com/TSvQRpWNuH — National Assembly of Pakistan🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) April 20, 2021

MNAs have been instructed to reach the Parliament House to ensure their presence in the session.

Earlier today, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced that the fourth round of talks with the TLP remained successful. He said the government would present a resolution in the National Assembly today seeking the expulsion of the French envoy and withdrawal cases against the members of the banned TLP.

A government delegation comprising the interior minister, Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noorul Haq Qadri, SAPM Tahir Ashrafi, Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar and Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, held talks with the members of the proscribed organisation in Lahore.

