Resolution on French envoy: PPP to stay away from NA session

ISLAMABAD: As a National Assembly session has been summoned to pass a resolution on the expulsion of the French ambassador, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to stay away from it.

Sources told ARY News that the opposition party has decided to boycott today’s session of the lower house of Parliament. It has informed its MNAs about the decision.

Also Read: NA session summoned to present resolution on French envoy

The sources said that the PPP leadership made this decision after consultation with senior party members.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted that the government didn’t bring the agreement it reached with the outlawed TLP to the National Assembly. “Govt took action on streets, then banned, people killed, over 500 policemen injured, closed internet, PM didn’t make statement in NA, didnt take NA into confidence at any stage. Now PTI wants to hide behind NA. It’s your mess PM, clean up or go home.”

Agreement wasnt brought to NA, Govt took action on streets, then banned, people killed, over 500 policemen injured, closed internet, PM didn’t make statement in NA, didnt take NA into confidence at any stage. Now PTI wants to hide behind NA. It’s your mess PM, clean up or go home — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) April 20, 2021

The NA session will start at 3pm. The government is expected to present a resolution on the expulsion of the French ambassador.

Also Read: Talks between govt, banned TLP successful : Sheikh Rasheed

The session was adjourned till 2pm on April 22 (Thursday) but it has been rescheduled two days earlier in the wake of the government’s talks with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), according to the NA secretariat.

Comments

comments