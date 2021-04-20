Talks between govt, banned TLP successful : Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Talks between the government and the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) remained successful, announced Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

In his important video statement, Sheikh Rasheed said that the government would present a resolution in the National Assembly today seeking the expulsion of French envoy and withdrawal cases against the members of the banned TLP.

اسلام آباد۔ 20 اپریل حکومت اور تحریک لبیک پاکستان کے درمیان مذاکرات کامیاب۔ وزارت داخلہ کی جانب سے اہم ویڈیو پیغام جاری.https://t.co/imkNgbg2d0 pic.twitter.com/pHaxAaztSS — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) April 20, 2021

A government delegation, comprising the interior minister, Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noorul Haq Qadri, SAPM Tahir Ashrafi, Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar and Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, held talks with the members of the proscribed organisation in Lahore.

The interior minister said the protest would be ended across Pakistan including the one outside the headquarters of the religiopolitical group.

Sheikh Rasheed said he would hold a press conference today or tomorrow to share details. “Talks will continue with them.”

He said that all cases, including those filed under the fourth schedule, against the members of banned TLP will also be withdrawn.

Earlier, a deadlock between the government and banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) persisted after the second round of talks concluded.

At least 12 policemen and a Rangers personnel, who were reportedly held hostage by the activists of banned TLP, have been released so far, the sources said.

