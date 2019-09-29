National Assembly legislators call on Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: The lawmakers of the National Assembly (NA) called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar where they discussed public welfare and development projects on Sunday, ARY News reported.

CM Usman Buzdar, while meeting the NA legislators, said that the provincial government has kept an eye on issues of every village and city besides working efficiently to resolve it at earliest.

“We believe in uniform development of all areas across the province. The government will complete two phases of ‘Naya Pakistan Manzilein Asan’ project every year in order to construct and repair 1500 kilometres roads till December this year. The new phase of the project will commence in January 2020 which will increase economic activities.”

The chief minister said that the provincial government will give importance to the recommendations forwarded by the lawmakers for the development projects.

Read More: Punjab CM chairs high-level session to review anti-dengue measures

He urged NA lawmakers to play their role in anti-dengue campaign by adopting it as a movement.

Earlier on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had visited shelter home [Panah Gah] in Thokar Niaz Baig where he met needy people residing there and also inspected the facilities.

The chief minister met people living in Panah Gah established in Iqbal tehsil’s union council Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore and inspected food quality by visiting the kitchen of the shelter home.

While talking to media, CM Buzdar said that the people living in the shelter home are satisfied with the facilities. He said that the welfare project is the unique step of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government to provide shelter to the needy people.

The chief minister said that it is the responsibility of the state to provide such facilities to the poor people. He announced that the provincial government spreading the welfare project to all parts of the Punjab province.

Comments

comments