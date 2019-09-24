Punjab CM chairs high-level session to review anti-dengue measures

SARGODHA: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday chaired a high-level session to review the measures taken for the eradication of dengue virus, ARY News reported.

The session held at commissioner officer in Sargodha under the chair of CM Buzdar which was attended by Punjab health minister Yasmin Rashid, Ansar Majeed, provincial and national legislators, deputy commissioners of all four districts, regional police officer (RPO), district police officer (DPO) and other high-level officials.

Deputy Commissioner Aasia Gul briefed CM Buzdar over the accurate number of dengue patients and steps being taken to provide medical treatment facilities to the citizens.

Read More: Number of dengue cases soar to 2,721 in Punjab

After the conclusion of the briefing, CM Buzdar said, “I will visit every part of Punjab as the treatment of the [dengue] patients is my responsibility. I will not tolerate any negligence in the anti-dengue campaign.”

The chief minister directed concerned authorities to make arrangements for 24/7 vector surveillance for the eradication of the mosquito-borne disease besides the commencement of indoor and outdoor surveillance of different areas.

He also instructed to finalise the arrangement of hospital beds in private hospitals as an emergency measure to void delay in treatment to the patients in case of shortage of space in the government hospitals. He advised ensuring partnership of the community for the prevention of dengue virus.

Comments

comments