NA lawmkers to undergo coronavirus tests as president summons session

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Thursday summoned the session of the National Assembly (NA) on May 11 to discuss coronavirus situation in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The assembly proceedings will commence at 3:00 pm on May 11 at the Parliament House.

The participation of the federal legislators in the assembly proceedings is interlinked with undergoing coronavirus test and it is mandatory for everyone of them to undergo the test prior to the session.

Moreover, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also undergo coronavirus test before attending the National Assembly session.

Other than Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the deputy commissioners in Karachi, Hyderabad and other districts of the Sindh province have conveyed the directives to the members of the lower house of the Parliament to undergo the tests before the assembly session.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government on Tuesday took a formal decision to call a parliamentary session after the opposition and incumbent government parties mutually agreed on the undertaking.

Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Babar Awan released a video statement earlier in the day to confirm the development.

A national assembly session will be called this Monday, May 11 at 3 p.m, revealed Babar Awan.

An all parties committee meeting arrived at the decision prior, the main agenda of the session will be the ongoing global and national issue of the coronavirus pandemic, added Babar Awan.

Awan also said that their will be no further topics of discussion for this special session and the discussion will be held only on the topic of coronavirus.

