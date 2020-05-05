NA session on coronavirus being held on May 11: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Tuesday took a formal decision to call a parliamentary session after the opposition and incumbent government parties mutually agreed on the undertaking, ARY News reported.

Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Babar Awan released a video statement earlier in the day to confirm the development.

A national assembly session will be called this Monday, May 11 at 3 p.m, revealed Babar Awan.

An all parties committee meeting arrived at the decision prior, the main agenda of the session will be the ongoing global and national issue of the coronavirus pandemic, added Babar Awan.

Awan also said that their will be no further topics of discussion for this special session and the discussion will be held only on the topic of coronavirus.

A summary of the session being called will be sent to the President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi for approval tomorrow (Wednesday).

