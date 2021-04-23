NA session adjourned for indefinite period amid opposition’s protest

ISLAMABAD: The session of the National Assembly (NA) called on to discuss resolution seeking the expulsion of the French envoy from the country has been adjourned for an indefinite period amid hue and cry of the opposition, ARY News reported on Friday.

The NA session was held with Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri in the chair. The members of the opposition parties started hue and cry and raised slogans as soon the session resumed today.

Suri tried to calm down the opposition members and kept on ruling to allow the house to run as per the rules, but the opposition carried out their protest.

The furious opposition lawmakers surrounded the speaker’s dais and raised high-pitch slogans. Later, the deputy speaker adjourned the NA session for an indefinite period.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) had decided to attend the National Assembly session, summoned to bring a resolution on the expulsion of France’s ambassador from the country, while the Pakistan People’s Party had decided to boycott the session.

