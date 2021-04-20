PML-N, JUI-F decide to support resolution on French envoy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have decided to attend the National Assembly session, summoned to bring a resolution on the expulsion of France’s ambassador from the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources having knowledge of the decision made during a joint meeting of both the parties, it was decided that the PML-N and JUI-F would attend the assembly proceedings and support the resolution demanding the expulsion of France’s ambassador.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Both parties will continue to protest against the government but will support the government on the resolution,” they said.

The decision from the PML-N and JUI-F was contrary to that of the PPP that has decided to stay away from the session.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted that the government didn’t bring the agreement it reached with the outlawed TLP to the National Assembly. “Govt took action on streets, then banned, people killed, over 500 policemen injured, closed internet, PM didn’t make statement in NA, didnt take NA into confidence at any stage. Now PTI wants to hide behind NA. It’s your mess PM, clean up or go home.”

Comments

comments