NA session to continue till Aug 9

ISLAMABAD: The Business Advisory Committee of National Assembly on Monday decided to continue the current session till August 9, ARY News reported on Monday.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser chaired the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee here at the Parliament House.

Suggestions were sought from the members of the committee about the agenda for the session.

It was decided that the NA session would not be held for two days on July 30 and 31 due to the conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).

Earlier today, Minister for Information and Technology Fawad Chaudhry addressing media outside the National Assembly has advised Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to separate themselves from JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Addressing media outside the National Assembly, the PTI minister said that tenancy act should be imposed on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman because both parties have taken him on rent.

The PTI minister condemned the police torture on MNA and Fixit founder Alamgir Khan outside the Local Government Minister office.

He said that all cases against opposition leaders were made by each other during their regimes, adding that the protest by opposition parties over the matter is useless.

He added that United States President Donald Trump had given a clear and sound message to India on the Kashmir issue.

