ISLAMABAD: Addressing an event on Wednesday, Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser emphasized on the need for quality education in Pakistan for a bright future, ARY News reported.

The speaker on the occasion said: “No nation can progress without education, we have to spend thirty percent of the budget on the education sector.”

He added that the present democratic government was giving priority to the promotion of quality education in the country and expressed hope for a prosperous future of the country.

In his remarks, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said a comprehensive plan is being evolved to ensure quality education.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew also present on the occasion said that his country would continue to extend every possible support for promotion of education in Pakistan.

Earlier on July 17, Provincial Minister for Education Sardar Shah admitted the political interference in the education department of Sindh.

During the question hour in the Sindh Assembly, the provincial minister disclosed that members of the house meddle in the appointments and transfers of teachers.

“Politicians say that he is my voter so transfer him,” Shah revealed.

The inter-district transfer of Grade-14 teachers is restricted in Sindh, the minister told adding that teachers are in surplus of thousands while in villages none of them wants to teach.

He said teachers of rural schools get themselves transferred to urban schools, and due to the shortage of teachers, students leave schools in villages.

“We have decided to give postings on the basis of domiciles of teachers,” the Sindh minister informed the assembly session.

