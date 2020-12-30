NA Speaker hints at conducting forensic audit of ‘fake’ PML-N resignations  

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Wednesday hinted at conducting a forensic audit of the resignations of the PML-N lawmakers after the two declared them as fake, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking to media at the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser said that the two PML-N lawmakers met the secretary of the lower house of the Parliament and conveyed that the resignations were fake and not submitted by them.

“I will give my opinion on the matter by tomorrow,” he said.

When asked if a forensic audit of the resignations would be conducted to ascertain if they were fake or not, Speaker Asad Qaiser said that he would mull over the legal aspects of the matter and would announce a decision on Thursday.

When asked what action would be taken if other resignations will be received, the NA speaker said that he would act according to the law.

It is pertinent to mention here that MNAs Sajjad Awan and Murtaza Javed Abbasi of the PML-N, earlier in the day, have written to the speaker requesting not to accept their resignations as they renege from the party’s stance of en masse resignations.

Other than the written plea to the NA speaker, MNA Abbasi met in private with the speaker in his chambers as well.

It may be noted that earlier the PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz had clamored in her address that her lawmakers will chuck their resignations to the speaker.

The NA secretariat had written to both MNAs for the confirmation of their resignations and directed them to furnish their response of confirming or denying the development within seven days.

