ISLAMABAD: Refusing to bow down before the opposition parties’ blackmailing tactics, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has directed the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to immediately accept the resignations of the opposition members as soon they arrive, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in a meeting with the NA speaker. The meeting decided not to come in the blackmailing of the opposition parties over the issue of the resignations.

PM Khan in a major move for the continuation of the democratic process has clearly directed the speaker NA to accept the resignations after in-person verification of the elected representatives.

“The resignations should be accepted within 30 minutes after verification,” the prime minister has directed and added to initiate the with the two PML-N lawmakers who have submitted their resignations from the National Assembly.

PM Imran Khan has said that the opposition is playing its cards to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and now it is the confusing matter.

He asked that PDM vowed to resign from the assemblies, where are their resignations?

Earlier on December 26, Prime Minister Imran Khan had predicted a forward bloc in opposition parties if they resign from the assemblies.

“I can give you in writing that there will be a forward bloc in opposition if they move to resign from assemblies,” he had said while speaking to media persons in Chakwal.

“Why would elected representatives who spent millions on their election campaign will resign on their orders,” PM Imran Khan had said adding that the opposition leaders wanted their lawmakers to sacrifice for them to hide their looted wealth.

