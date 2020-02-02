NA Speaker opposes increments in lawmakers’ salaries

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has opposed the bill in Upper House seeking increment in senators’ salaries, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Asad Qaiser, in his statement to media, said it is not a suitable time to seek an increase in salaries of legislators as the country has not completely come out of economic crisis so far.

He said that it needs more time for bringing improvement in the national economy and the federal government is following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of austerity.

Qaiser continued that effective financial policies are gradually decreasing the economic crisis, whereas, the increments in salaries will increase the burden on the national exchequer.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had decided to oppose a proposed bill in the Senate seeking a raise in the salaries of the members of the Upper House of the Parliament.

The announcement was made by the PTI Senator Faisal Javed. He said that the prime minister has directed to adopt austerity measures and their top priority is the betterment of the poor segments of the society.

“The prime minister initiated the process of saving the national exchequer from himself as he currently resides at his personal residence and has minimized the PM office’ expenses to a historic low,” he said and added the foreign tours of the premier depicts the similar austerity measures adopted from the PTI-led government.

Faisal Javed said that unless the country’s economy stabilizes, the representatives of the masses should follow the path of the prime minister.

“The PTI senators will not become a part of any such move aimed at raising the salaries of the parliamentarians,” he said and announced that they would fully oppose the proposed bill.

