NA speaker, Senate Chairman discuss current situation of IoK

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at the Parliament House, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed in detail the prevailing situation of Indian Occupied Kashmir and the development emerging due to change in the status of the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) by the Indian government.

It was decided in the meeting that joint parliamentary delegations would be sent to different countries of the World to highlight the Kashmir issue and raise awareness about the atrocities being committed by the Indian occupied forces in the IoK.

Both leaders agreed that the joint delegations would comprise of the members of both Houses and representatives of Kashmiris and will hold meetings with the international parliamentarians, parliamentary bodies and human right organizations across the world.

Earlier on Tuesday, Asad Qaiser said that all the political parties in the parliament were on the same page against Indian aggression on Kashmiri people.

Talking to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, who called on him in Islamabad today, Asad Qaiser said, “The brutalities of Indian government against Kashmiris have been exposed to the world.”

