Naanbais in Quetta threaten to observe strike from tomorrow

QUETTA: Naanbais of Quetta on Thursday have given ultimatum to the provincial government to observe strike from tomorrow (Friday), if their demands were not met, ARY News reported.

Owing to excessive rates of flour in the city, nanbais have given ultimatum of 24 hours to the government to increase the price of naan.

We cannot sell naan and roti on the present government rate amid rapid increase in flour prices, the Naanbais association said.

The naanbais demand to fix rate of naan having weight of 340gram at rs30. The association is holding talks with the district administration today.

Read more: Nanbais end strike in KP after successful talks

We will observe strike in the city from tomorrow, if talks were failed, the leaders of the naanbais association said.

Earlier this week, the Naanbai association had ended their strike after successful negotiations with the provincial government.

The deputy commissioner of the Peshawar city Ali Asghar had announced the decision saying they held successful negotiations with the association.

“Now roti prepared from a 115-gram paira would be sold out at Rs 10 each,” he had said adding that the roti made from a 170-gram paira would be given to consumers at the rate of Rs 15 each.

