NAB produces Agha Siraj to attend Sindh Assembly session

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced detained Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani to attend the provincial assembly session on Friday.

Acting Sindh Assembly Speaker Rehana Leghari yesterday issued the production order of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, for him to attend the assembly session today.

The Speaker Sindh Assembly was nabbed by anti-corruption watchdog on Feb 20 from Islamabad, in a case pertaining to assets beyond known income.

The PPP leader is currently under NAB’s custody on a physical remand until March 1.

As per NAB officials, the anti-graft body had summoned the speaker multiple times for carrying out interrogation in the case, however, Durrani failed to comply which led to his arrest.

On July 20 last year, the bureau had ordered three separate inquiries on charges of corruption against the Sindh Assembly speaker. One inquiry pertains to allegations of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income by the PPP leader, while the second pertains to illegal appointments of 352 on government posts.

