NAB approves 10 inquiries against various entities, individuals  

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau on Wednesday approved 10 inquires against various entities and individuals, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Executive Board Meeting of the anti-graft body was held in Islamabad today with retired Justice Javed Iqbal in the chair. The board also authorized two investigations as well as transferring other cases to concerned departments for further legal action.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman Javed Iqbal said “NAB is pursuing the policy of ‘Accountability for All’ and its priority is to take white collar crimes to logical conclusion.

He said after his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce he had set up special cell at NAB headquarters to resolve the issues of business community.

Earlier on July 17, a meeting of the executive board of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had approved more inquiries against Manzoor Qadir Kaka former I.G. Sindh Jamali and others.

The NAB board meeting chaired by its Chairman Javed Iqbal had approved eight inquiries including investigation against ex-director general Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Manzoor Qadir Kaka and others.

