NAB approves filing references against two ex-PMs, president

ISLAMABAD: The executive board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has given approval to series of corruption inquiries and references against two former prime ministers and president including Nawaz Sharif, Yousaf Raza Gillani and Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The members of the executive board in a meeting chaired by NAB chairman Justice Retd Javed Iqbal approved three references against former premiers, Nawaz Sharif and Yousaf Raza Gillani, and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari over charges of getting luxury vehicles and gifts from Toshakhana (gift depository) trough.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The anti-corruption watchdog also approved filing references against Anwar Majeed and Abdul Ghani Majeed in fake bank accounts case. References against Kamran Shafi and Wajid Shamsul Hassan for financial irregularities have also get go-head by the board members. The accused persons gave financial dent to the national treasury up to $27,000 and $28,000 respectively.

Read: All NAB inquiries against SAPM Zulfi Bukhari closed

The honorary secretary of State Bank Cooperative Society, Abdullah Alvi, will also face proceedings over alleged corruption up to Rs7.8 million followed by reference approved by the watchdog’s executive board which also nominates other accused persons.

Four different investigations have gotten approved by the NAB’s board which include probe against corrupt employees of Sindh government’s health department, members of procurement committee, programme managers of Hepatitis Prevention and Control Programme of Sindh, health minister of Balochistan Rehmat Baloch, Aijaz Jakhrani and others.

Read: NAB approves closure of various corruption inquiries

The board has also greenlighted nine inquiries against the administration of Safe City Project Islamabad.

Other inquiries will be initiated against officers and other accused officials of Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) and Lahore Development Authority (LDA); a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Ashiq Hussain Khan Gopang; owners, directors and others of Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited.

Whereas, an inquiry will be forwarded to the administration of Capital Development Authority (CDA) over alleged financial irregularities by its officers, employees and others.

Comments

comments