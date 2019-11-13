ISLAMABAD: The executive board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved the closure of various corruption inquiries over lack of evidence, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A declaration has been released by the anti-corruption watchdog that stated the closure of various inquiries into alleged financial irregularities against individuals from different organisations.

The declaration stated that the executive board in its session held under the chair of NAB chief Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal approved closure of a number of corruption inquiries against many individuals including National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) general manager Imran Taj, Vice-Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur Professor Dr Parveen Shah, officers from Karachi Development Authority (KDA), revenue board, irrigation department and Sindh government.

Read: Inquiry against Chaudhry brothers closed over lack of evidence: NAB

The anti-graft watchdog gave approval to the initiation of investigation against former registrar Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Nadeem Akbar and Port Qasim Authority’s officers.

On November 6, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal had given approval to close inquiries against Ghulam Rabbani Khar and his daughter former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar.

The decision was also made during a meeting of the NAB’s executive board where the deputy chairman NAB, prosecutor general NAB, DG NAB Rawalpindi and other officials were in attendance.

Read: NAB summons Khursheed shah’s close aide in corruption case

The board gave the approval to close ongoing inquires over corruption charges against Ghulam Rabbani Khar, Hina Rabbani Khar, former chairman NICL, Ayaz Niazi, over lack of evidence.

It is noteworthy that Hina Rabbani was among politicians against whom NAB Chairman (retd) Justice Javed Iqbal had approved inquiries in a Feb meeting of the executive board of the bureau.

In October, NAB had told the Sindh High Court (SHC) regarding the closure of separate inquiries against two provincial lawmakers belonging to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) facing corruption charges.

The anti-corruption watchdog’s Karachi chapter ended inquiries of making illegal assets against PPP’s members of provincial assembly (MPAs), Taimur Talpur and Hakeem Baloch, over finding no evidence against them.

