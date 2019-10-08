NAB decides to arrest Liaquat Qaimkhani in another case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday decided to arrest former DG Parks Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Liaquat Qaimkhani, in a separate case related to the accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income, ARY News reported.

The decision to arrest Qaimkhani, in the assets case was taken by the anti-graft watchdog body after unearthing important evidence against him.

The evidence includes luxurious cars, dozens of plots, bungalows, benami properties, and expensive gifts, which he accumulated being the DG Parks KMC.

According to the NAB sources, the request to release arrest warrants for Liaquat Qaimkhain in the case has been sent to the Chairman NAB.

Currently, Qaimkhani is in jail on judicial remand in fake bank accounts case.

He was taken into custody during a raid in the city’s PECHS Society by a NAB team on charges of awarding fake contracts in his capacity as DG Parks.

During the raid, the team had also recovered eight luxury cars, bonds and sophisticated arms in large numbers. Gold ornaments, key property documents of Karachi and Lahore bungalows, gold buttons and cufflinks were also seized.

The team had also recovered several files of KMC from his house and two lockers of six-feet each.

