NAB arrests alleged front man of PPP leader Aijaz Jakhrani

JACOBABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team has arrested former chairman of the Jacobabad Municipal Committee, Ghulam Abbas Jakhrani, in assets beyond known sources of income, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to accountability bureau sources, Jakhrani has accumulated assets beyond his known sources of income being chairman of the Jacobabad Municipal Committee and is also accused of giving a bulletproof vehicle to former President Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur.

Ghulam Abbas Jakhrani is an alleged front man and a cousin of former federal minister Aijaz Jakhrani, who is currently working as an adviser to CM Sindh on Prisons.

Abbas Jakhrani will be presented before an accountability court for remand to probe in the case on Saturday (today).

On the other hand, Aijaz Jakhrani has rejected the allegations of giving a bulletproof vehicle to Faryal Talpur and said such allegations are aimed to defame Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader.

