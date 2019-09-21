NAB to seek physical remand of Liaquat Qaimkhani today

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) former director-general (DG) of parks Liaquat Qaimkhani will be presented before an accountability court in Rawalpindi for physical remand, in a fake bank accounts case, reported ARY News on Saturday.

Qaimkhani was shifted to Islamabad after the NAB court in Karachi had approved his three-day transit remand on September 19.

The accountability judge had directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials to transport the accused to Islamabad to present him before a relevant court within three days’ time.

Qaimkhani was taken into custody during a raid in the city’s PECHS Society by a NAB team on charges of awarding fake contracts in his capacity as DG Parks.

Earlier, a NAB Rawalpindi team raided the house of the former DG parks in Karachi.

During the raid, it recovered eight luxury cars, bonds and sophisticated arms in large numbers.

Read more: Fake bank accounts case: NAB raids house of former DG parks in Karachi

Gold ornaments, key property documents of Karachi and Lahore bungalows, gold buttons and cufflinks were also seized.

The team also recovered several files of KMC from his house and two lockers of six-feet each.

Qaimkhani was living a lavish life in Karachi as even doors of his residence were remote-controlled and a bathroom of the house was constructed on two-marla land.

Comments

comments