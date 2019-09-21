NAB to seek physical remand of Liaquat Qaimkhani today
ISLAMABAD: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) former director-general (DG) of parks Liaquat Qaimkhani will be presented before an accountability court in Rawalpindi for physical remand, in a fake bank accounts case, reported ARY News on Saturday.
Qaimkhani was shifted to Islamabad after the NAB court in Karachi had approved his three-day transit remand on September 19.
The accountability judge had directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials to transport the accused to Islamabad to present him before a relevant court within three days’ time.
Qaimkhani was taken into custody during a raid in the city’s PECHS Society by a NAB team on charges of awarding fake contracts in his capacity as DG Parks.
Earlier, a NAB Rawalpindi team raided the house of the former DG parks in Karachi.
During the raid, it recovered eight luxury cars, bonds and sophisticated arms in large numbers.
Read more: Fake bank accounts case: NAB raids house of former DG parks in Karachi
The team also recovered several files of KMC from his house and two lockers of six-feet each.
Qaimkhani was living a lavish life in Karachi as even doors of his residence were remote-controlled and a bathroom of the house was constructed on two-marla land.